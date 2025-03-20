Manchester United ready to offer £40m to sign Bundesliga star this summer: Reports

Manchester United have set their sights on Felix Nmecha ahead of the summer transfer window, according to BILD. The report adds that the Premier League giants are willing to offer £40 million for the German midfielder.

Nmecha rose through the ranks at Manchester City, but left in 2021 to join Wolfsburg. After two seasons at Lower Saxony, the player moved to Borussia Dortmund and has been a revelation of late.

This season, Nmecha has registered three goals and two assists from 27 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants. Out of those, 20 have been starts, signifying his rising importance to Niko Kovac.

The 24-year-old is currently out with a ligament injury, but that hasn't stopped Manchester United from sniffing around. The Red Devils are expected to make multiple chances to their midfield at the end of this season.

Casemiro will enter the final year of his contract this summer and remains linked with an exit. Christian Eriksen has been used sparingly by Ruben Amorim and his contract expires in a few months. Kobbie Mainoo's future has also been subject to speculation of late. Amorim wants a dynamic midfielder this summer and Manchester United could turn to Nmecha to address the position.

Borussia Dortmund have no desire to let him go, with the player under contract until 2028. However, they are 11th in the league table and unlikely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. As such, BVB could turn to player sales to raise funds this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund could leave Manchester United this summer

Felix Nmecha

Manchester United are planning a swap deal this summer involving Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Osimhen, according to talkSPORT. The Danish striker has been off-colour this season and his struggles have hurt Ruben Amorim's team.

The Portuguese head coach wants to address the situation before the start of the new season and has apparently identified Osimhen as a possible target. The Nigerian is at daggers drawn with Napoli and is currently out on loan to Galatasaray.

However, he is expected to permanently leave the Serie A club this summer and the Red Devils are plotting to take him to Old Trafford. Given Manchester United's tender financial situation, they will have to offload players to fund the move.

The club are now ready to send Hojlund back to Italy, with Napoli eyeing him as well. A swap deal, as such, could work to the benefit of all parties involved.

