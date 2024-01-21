Manchester United ready to pay £60m to sign PL midfielder in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer.

Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Football Talk) reports that the Red Devils are targeting Eze and are willing to pay £60 million for his services. But, Palace aren't prepared to part ways with the England international below their valuation of £77 million.

Eze, 25, has been a vital player for the Eagles, scoring three goals and providing as many assists in 19 games across competitions. His performances for the Selhurst Park outfit have earned him two caps for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions.

The versatile midfielder is open to joining Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. A January move is deemed unlikely but a summer transfer could be on the cards.

Eze has come in for massive praise amid his consistent showings at Palace. Red Devils icon Rio Ferdinand hailed the young Englishman back in 2022 (via This is Futbol):

"What did I say at they were the beginning of the season when they asked me who’s going to be the best young player this year? Eze, was my shout. And they are saying he might be in the 55-man prelim squad for the World Cup. This kid the truth. I love him. I love him."

Manchester United look set for a major rebuild this summer once INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25% stake in the club is finalized. Midfield has been an area in which Ten Hag's side have had issues this season, lacking a consistent midfield trio.

Frank McAvennie reckons Crystal Palace's Michael Olise doesn't want to join Manchester United

Michael Olise is also wanted by Manchester United.

Eze isn't the only Palace player to be linked with Manchester United. His teammate Michael Olise is also on the Red Devils' radar amid a glowing run of form at Selhurst Park.

Olise, 22, has bagged five goals and one assist in nine games across competitions. The French winger is quickly becoming one of the Premier League's most exciting attackers and his future is under speculation.

Reports claim that United are weighing up a potential swap deal that sees Aaron Wan-Bissaka head in the opposite direction. But, Ten Hag's side may struggle to convince the France U21 international on the move.

That's according to former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie who is adamant Olise may turn down the potential switch to Old Trafford. He told Football Insider:

"He’s better staying at Palace. Players do not want to go to Man United, and neither will he. No disrespect to Olise, but he’s not a top player. Not yet."

Olise has three years left on his contract with Palace after signing an extension last summer. Many view him as the perfect replacement for Jadon Sancho who is currently out on loan at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.