Manchester United ready to pay £85 million to sign Chelsea target: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to dish out £85 million to sign Chelsea target Ronald Araujo in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, who finished eighth in the Premier League table this season, have conceded a staggering 86 goals in just 51 overall games this campaign. They have struggled to keep their opponents at bay due to a lot of defensive injuries and poor player performances.

As a result, according to MARCA, Manchester United have earmarked Araujo as a top transfer target this summer. They are aiming to rival Chelsea in the race to sign the right-footed player ahead of the next term.

Manchester United, who will lose Raphael Varane on a free this summer, are ready to launch a permanent move worth around £85 million to sign Araujo. However, the star could reject a move to Old Trafford due to the club's failure to achieve a UEFA Champions League spot.

Araujo, who has a contract until June 2026 at Barcelona, has won three trophies at his current club since arriving from Uruguayan side Boston River for over £4 million in 2018. The 25-year-old has featured in 150 outings for the Blaugrana, registering eight goals so far.

Should Araujo decide to snub United to join Chelsea this summer, he would pop up as a crucial starter for them. He would likely fill the void left by Thiago Silva's exit in June and could also deputize at right-back.

Ex-Chelsea man in pole position to become Manchester United boss, asserts journalist

According to The Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson, Thomas Tuchel has emerged as the front-runner to become the new Red Devils boss.

Revealing the reason behind Tuchel's potential hiring, Jackson wrote:

"He is understood to have the requisite profile as an accomplished tactician with vast experience of working in major clubs. There is confidence at Manchester United that he has the temperament to handle seasoned players and an admiration of a CV that includes winning the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea."

Tuchel, who began his coaching career at FSV Mainz 05 in 2009, relished a stellar time at Chelsea between 2021 and 2022. He helped the Blues lift three silverwares and guided them to 63 wins in 100 matches.

Before parting ways with Bayern Munich earlier this month, Tuchel helped the club lift one Bundesliga title in 2023. He helped the Bavarians register 37 victories in 61 overall outings during his time as manager.