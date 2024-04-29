Manchester United ready to sell everyone in first-team squad except for 3 players as they plot huge overhaul: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell everyone but three players as they prepare for a major overhaul of their first team. As reported by The Sport Bible, apart from Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, and Alejandro Garnacho, none of the players have been indispensable.

As per the aforementioned report, INEOS Group led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe is far from happy with the situation at Old Trafford. They have reportedly given license to the recruitment team led by Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox to make wholesale changes in the dressing room.

Manchester United have endured a difficult season this time out and find themselves sixth in the Premier League points table. It is understood that Erik ten Hag's job is also far from safe and the Dutchman could face the axe in the summer.

With the Red Devils set to miss out on Champions League football next season, the players will have their wages cut by 25 percent. The club are understood to be keen on taking an approach where they will sell players to buy new players.

Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, and Brandon Williams are set to leave with their deals expiring in the summer. The quartet of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Victor Lindelof, and Christian Eriksen are also set to be transfer-listed.

Veteran midfielder Casemiro, who is one of the highest earners at the club on a reported deal worth £350,000-a-week, is also likely to be sold amid interest from Saudi Arabia. Another big earner Marcus Rashford is a player Manchester United are not actively looking to sell but could be sold if a big offer comes in.

Attacking trio Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, and Antony are also to be put for sale. Highly rated trio Hojlund, Mainoo, and Garnacho are, however, off the limits as the Red Devils are looking to build the club around them.

Manchester United identify La Liga defender as Raphael Varane's replacement: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez as a replacement for Raphael Varane. The former Real Madrid defender has his contract at Old Trafford expiring in the summer and is expected to leave.

The Red Devils have struggled at the back this season with Varane being inconsistent while also missing 11 games due to injuries. Apart from Varane, the duo of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could also become casualties as Manchester United look to bolster their backline.

As per reports, the 20-time English champions have identified Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez as someone who can fill in the shoes of Varane. The Uruguay international has been a brilliant servant to Diego Simeone's side since his reported £850,000 switch from Danubio in 2013.

The 29-year-old has made 315 appearances for the Spanish capital club over the years having won five trophies in the process. The Uruguayan has his deal at the Wanda Metropolitano expiring in 2028 and is reportedly valued at £26 million.