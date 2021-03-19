Manchester United ready to sign Fiorentina star Milenkovic - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pursue Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. The Serbian has impressed in his time at Fiorentina and could be available for a cut-price deal.

Fiorentina have struggled this season, but Milenkovic has been one of the standout players of their campaign so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had defensive issues throughout his reign at Manchester United, and the Serbian could finally be the answer to his problems.

According to La Republicca, Milenkovic has not shown any indication of wanting to extend his deal at Fiorentina, and the Serie A outfit would prefer to sell the Serbian, rather than let him leave on a free at the end of his contract.

Calcio Mercato has reported that the defender would be available for a fee in the region of £30 million. Manchester United have long been rumored to be interested in Milenkovic, but will face strong competition for the defender's signature from Liverpool.

The Reds are also looking to sign a defender in the summer, and the Serbian is reportedly on their radar as well.

The report also states that Manchester United have already been in contact with the defender's representatives, and are currently the favorites to land his signature in the summer. Milenkovic also seems keen to leave Fiorentina for a bigger club at the end of the season.

Milenkovic has been ever-present at the back for Fiorentina this season, having only missed two games for the club. The defender's contract is set to expire at the end of next season, so it would be wise for Fiorentina to cash in on him in the summer.

Manchester United have had their defensive woes this season - Milenkovic might be the solution

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have looked unconvincing at times this season

Manchester United have looked shaky at the back on many occasions this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failing to find a solid centre-back partnership.

Harry Maguire has had his struggles with form this campaign, while Victor Lindelof has been highly inconsistent during his tenure at United. Ivorian defender Eric Bailly has also struggled with injuries and fitness this season.

Milenkovic would provide Manchester United with solidarity and longevity at the back. The 23-year old would prove an astute signing by the Red Devils and could be part of the future of their defense for years to come.

