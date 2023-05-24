Manchester United ready to steal march on Liverpool and Arsenal with £55m bid for Chelsea superstar: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Chelsea star Mason Mount. The Red Devils face tough competition from Arsenal and Liverpool, but are hoping to steal the march on them by making a quick move.

As per a report in Daily Mail, Manchester United are set to launch a £55 million bid to sign Mount. Erik ten Hag is keen on working with the Chelsea star and has set sights on signing him in the summer.

The Englishman has stalled contract talks at Stamford Bridge as he is not happy with their extension offer. Some reports suggest he wants higher wages, while others claim he wants a shorter deal at the club.

Mount has previously admitted he 'fell in love' with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford and has been practicing his free-kick technique since seeing him live in action as a child. He told Amazon Prime Sports:

"I'm a massive Pompey fan, so I went to the game when they played at Old Trafford and he scored that free-kick against David James. I was actually at the game, in the corner, so I saw it first-hand and I think after that I kind of fell in love with the technique and what he'd done, and him as a player."

Arsenal and Liverpool are also battling to sign the midfielder, as they look to bolster their squad.

Chelsea urged to keep Manchester United target Mason Mount

Former Arsenal player Emmanuel Petit has urged Chelsea to do everything possible to keep Mason Mount at the club. He believes the midfielder is still developing and it would be a stupid decision to sell him.

He told BoyleSports:

"Chelsea should try their best to keep Mount. I know he's been linked with some big clubs, but taking away this season, he has been remarkable and he's grown up with the club. He was developing into a brilliant midfield player, with goals and assists, and I think this year has been a transition year for Chelsea - so don't put everything in a rubbish bin. He's one of the last English players in the dressing room, too, which is very important for the fans. Chelsea should not make a stupid decision to sell Mount, he should stay at Chelsea."

Manchester United see Mount as the long-term replacement for Christen Eriksen, who was signed last summer.

