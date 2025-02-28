Manchester United ready to step up transfer pursuit of 22-year-old Championship star: Reports

Manchester United are prepared to step up a move for 22-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford, according to a report from CaughtOffside. The Red Devils have two main first-team goalkeepers, Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, having let David de Gea leave on a free transfer in 2023.

Ad

While the two goalkeepers are understood to have high potential, recent poor form has raised the question of turning to the transfer market for another shot-stopper. In two different games this season, Onana and Bayindir have each had the unfortunate luck of conceding an Olimpico - a goal scored directly from a corner kick.

Recent errors, especially from Onana, have not helped, and Manchester United have set their sights on James Trafford, who plays for Burnley. This season, he has conceded just nine goals and kept a shocking 24 clean sheets in 33 Championship games, helping his team into third place.

Ad

Trending

This is certainly an impressive feat from Trafford, which has piqued the Red Devils' interest. However, they are not the only Premier League side to set their sights on the 22-year-old. They may have to contend with strong interest from Newcastle United for the Burnley goalkeeper's services.

There will be some uncertainty, though. Trafford's goalkeeping stats have been impressive, but he plays in the second tier of English football. There are no guarantees that a move to a bigger club like Manchester United will see him continue his feats between the sticks.

Ad

Ruben Amorim frustrated about Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is frustrated with Andre Onana, after recent performances, which have seen the goalkeeper struggle with errors. In their recent 3-2 win over Ipswich at Old Trafford, Onana was at fault for the two conceded goals.

Now, according to former club scout Mick Brown, Amorim and the coaching staff at Carrington are troubled about the goalkeeper. He said to Football insider (via Football Transfers):

Ad

“The coaching staff are concerned about Onana’s performances. He hasn’t been good enough, and it’s becoming a major issue for them. The problem is, Onana was supposed to be the long-term solution in that position."

However, they do not have funds to sign an upgrade in the position, as he claimed:

“So they ended up going out and paying £50 million for Onana. Now, from what I hear, they don’t want to have to go out and spend big money on a new goalkeeper because it’s like admitting they got it wrong with him."

This season, he has conceded 39 goals and kept just seven clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback