Manchester United ready to submit €30 million offer to sign 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set sights on signing Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara. Manchester City are also interested in the 26-year-old Brazilian, who joined the Turkish side last summer.

Ad

According to a report in Aksam, Manchester United are ready to make a €30 million bid to sign Sara this summer. The offer could fall short as Galatasaray reportedly value him at €35 million right now.

The Brazilian star moved to the Turkish side from Norwich City last summer for a reported €18 million fee. He impressed with two goals and 10 assists last season in all competitions and has now caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

Ad

Trending

Manchester City are also looking to bring in a midfielder this summer, despite signing Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan. The two sides from Manchester will also face competition from Aston Villa, who are keen to strengthen their midfield.

The Brazilian star is known for his versatility as he can play in a deep role or as an attacking midfielder. He was primarily used as a central midfielder last season, a role that Ruben Amorim could use him in if he joins the Red Devils. The Portuguese has Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro for the deep role, while Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount are battling for the attacking role.

Ad

The signing could signal the end of Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United, who has been repeatedly linked with an exit. The Englishman is one of the players the Red Devils are open to selling for pure profit to stay in the PSR limits.

Manchester United midfield needs the new Roy Keane and Paul Scholes, says Jaap Stam

Jaap Stam spoke to CasinoBeats earlier this year and claimed that the Manchester United midfield needed players like Roy Keane and Paul Scholes in the squad. He believes that the starting XI should have players who are running up and down the pitch and have the ability to carry the ball when needed. He said:

Ad

"I would go for two and they would be Roy Keane and Paul Scholes. You need to have players with quality on the ball, who can be creative and that's what you'd have with Scholes. You need to have players who can run up and down the pitch, they need to press, they need to be able to tackle. Both of them can do that. Keane was a very good passer of the ball and they are both leaders. I think that's what this team needs to get better results."

Gabriel Sara fits the description mentioned by the Manchester United legend. However, the move hangs in the balance as Galatasaray are unlikely to let him leave for cheap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More