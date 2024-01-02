Manchester United ready to trigger £43.5 million release clause to sign 20-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing a central defender in the ongoing January transfer window. The Red Devils' have had a poor 2023-24 season so far and they are reportedly looking at reinforcements this winter.

According to Tutto Sport (via CaightOffside), Manchester United are the favorites to complete the signing of Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini. The 20-year-old has a £43.5 million release clause in his current contract with the Italian club, as per Nacional, which the Premier League giants are prepared to trigger.

Atalanta are said to be ready to accept the aforementioned sum for the Italian defender, who still has over four years remaining on his contract. Other European giants like Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid all reportedly keeping tabs on the player as well.

Erik ten Hag's side have suffered defensively this season, mainly because of multiple injuries to key players in his backline. Currently, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane are out due to respective injuries.

Scalvini (20) has made 75 appearances across competitions for Atalanta's senior squad. He also has represented the Italy national team in seven games.

"The injuries" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on his team's woes

Erik ten Hag touched upon Manchester United's injury issues following their recent 2-1 Premier League defeat against Nottingham Forest. He expects many players to regain full fitness in January, which can help them improve on what has been a disappointing season so far.

Ten Hag told Sky Sports after the defeat to Forest:

"The injuries. Also some issues but mainly the injuries hold us back in the process. In January we have a lot of players returning so then our levels can be higher."

Manchester United are currently seventh in the league table with 31 points after 20 games, nine points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. They have lost nine games in the English top flight so far, the joint most in the current top 10 along with Newcastle United.

They will next be in action in the league on Sunday, January 14, when Tottenham Hotspur visit Old Trafford. The Red Devils are also scheduled to face Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round on Monday, January 8.