Manchester United readying first offer for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski - Reports

Manchester United are preparing to make an official offer for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, according to German publication Bild.

The Polish forward is having yet another prolific season in front of goal. The 33-year-old forward has scored 42 goals in just 35 appearances across competitions. He netted a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 7-1 win against Red Bull Salzburg in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Despite being their talismanic forward for eight seasons, the club and the player have still not agreed on a new contract. As things stand, Robert Lewandowski currently has a contract until the summer of 2023. The one-year contract situation could tempt a host of European clubs to sign a centre-forward who is still in his prime.

Manchester United are one such club interested in signing the Polish international. According to the aforementioned source, the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Lewandowski's contract scenario at Bayern Munich. They are ready to swoop in with an offer his the two parties still have no advancements in their negotiations.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict #mufc are ready to make a first offer for Robert Lewandowski if he and FC Bayern can’t find an agreement on a contract extension. [ @BILD_Bayern via @VinceVega7 🗞 #mufc are ready to make a first offer for Robert Lewandowski if he and FC Bayern can’t find an agreement on a contract extension. [@BILD_Bayern via @VinceVega7]

Why do Manchester United need a prolific striker like Robert Lewandowski?

Manchester United are facing some serious problems when it comes to their striking department. Many expected Cristiano Ronaldo's summer arrival to solve their problems up front for at least two seasons. However, the 37-year-old forward has failed to score the amount of goals expected from him.

As things stand, Ronaldo has scored just once in his last 10 matches for Manchester United across competitions. The Red Devils are short on attacking options otherwise.

Apart from Ronaldo, the only other forward at Ralf Rangnick's disposal is Edinson Cavani, who is expected to leave at the end of the season. Marcus Rashford is another option but the England international has been poor this whole season.

Ralf Rangnick was forced to play Bruno Fernandes as a false nine with Paul Pogba in an advanced position during their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for one season with 17...



Can he reach it? #UCL goals and counting this season for Robert LewandowskiCristiano Ronaldo holds the record for one season with 17...Can he reach it? 1️⃣2️⃣ #UCL goals and counting this season for Robert Lewandowski 📈Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for one season with 17...Can he reach it? https://t.co/fCRVNFOMSq

A proven goalscorer like Robert Lewandowski is exactly what the Red Devils need at this stage. The forward is just 33 and can still play at the highest level for at least another two seasons, if not more.

Also with his contract expiring next season, Manchester United could sign the Pole at a relatively cheap price. According to Transfermarkt, the Bayern Munich forward is currently valued at €50 million. However, signing Lewandowski will once again be a short-term solution to a long-term problem at Old Trafford.

