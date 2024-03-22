Manchester United and Real Madrid in race to sign €30 million-rated Premier League star - Reports

Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signature of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. As reported by journalist Dean Jones (h/t Manchester Evening News) via Madrid Universal, the 21-year-old has caught the attention of the two European giants with his exploits for Everton this campaign.

Despite Everton's struggles this season, Jarrad Branthwaite has caught the eye with his exceptional defending. Gareth Southgate has also acknowledged his progress by rewarding the youngster with his first senior call-up for England.

The highly rated centre-back has emerged as a target for both Manchester United and Real Madrid, with the sides looking to bolster their defensive ranks. Real Madrid's back-line has been severely ravaged by injuries this season, with Eder Militao and David Alaba both suffering ACL injuries.

Manchester United have also struggled with injuries this season, particularly at the back with their star defender Lisandro Martinez having played just 740 minutes across competitions. Raphael Varane has also struggled with injury problems and has not been consistent either.

Despite his young age, Branthwaite has shown that he has what it takes to become an elite centre-back in the coming years. Blessed with a massive frame of 6ft 5in, he quite naturally excels in the air and is also solid on the ball.

The 21-year-old is good with either foot and can also play on either full-back position, which speaks volumes about his all-round ability. He has so far featured 44 times for Everton while producing stellar performance for PSV Eindhoven on loan last season, where he played 36 games.

Real Madrid could hold a major advantage over the Red Devils for the signature of Branthwaite because of the presence of Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian was in charge of Everton when they signed the youngster from Carlisle United in 2020 and he also gave him his debut.

Branthwaite's market value is currently around €30 million, as per Transfermarkt, but the Toffees are likely to demand a higher fee for the youngster.

Arsenal and Manchester United set to go head-to-head for Real Madrid attacker: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly set to battle each other for the signature of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. The Brazil international's future at the Santiago Bernabeu could be up in the air with Kylian Mbappe poised to join in the summer on a free transfer.

As per reports, Real Madrid could opt to sell the Brazil international for the right price and the 23-year-old is attracting interest from a host of clubs. Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in the winger's signature, while there is also interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Rodrygo joined the Spanish capital club in 2019 from Santos in a deal worth a reported €45 million and has won nine trophies. He has so far made 206 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 50 goals and providing 40 assists.