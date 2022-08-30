Manchester United rebuff offers from 2 Premier League clubs for 24-year-old star: Reports

Manchester United have rebuffed offers from Crystal Palace and West Ham United for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as per The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The English defender's future at Old Trafford has been uncertain, with Diogo Dalot having displaced him in the United XI.

There had been rumors that Wan-Bissaka could make a return to Selhurst Park.

The full-back departed Palace to join the Red Devils in 2019 for £49.5 million.

However, both Palace and West Ham have been rebuffed in their approaches to sign the player, with United eager to have two right-backs at the club for the season.

This appears to hint that Erik ten Hag's side have left it too late to sign a replacement with Barcelona's Sergino Dest having been a reported target.

There are just two days left in the summer transfer window and United seem to be wrapping up their business.

The Red Devils have signed Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia so far.

Ajax winger Antony is set to have a medical before being announced as a new Manchester United player in an £84 million deal, per the Guardian.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka looks to be United's final piece of business with the Serb reportedly joining on a season-long loan.

Manchester United heading into the season with Dalot and Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka looks set to stay for the time being

Manchester United were expected to offload either Dalot or Wan-Bissaka when Ten Hag took over.

Reports suggested that the English defender was departing with Palace keen on a loan move for their former academy graduate.

However, Wan-Bissaka looks set to remain at Old Trafford and it will be interesting to see if the English defender can fight his way back into Ten Hag's plans.

He has been on the fringes of first-team football under the Dutch tactician, having not made a single appearance so far this season.

Meanwhile, Dalot seems to be preferred by Ten Hag, who was praising the Portuguese full-back during the preseason.

The two questionable performances in United's 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and the 4-0 thrashing against Brentford left question marks over his place in the side.

The former AC Milan loanee was much improved in the wins over Liverpool and Southampton, setting up Bruno Fernandes' strike in the latter fixture.

Ten Hag has spoken about bringing the right profile of player to the club, and perhaps his ideal right-back signing is unavailable.

