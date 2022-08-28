Premier League star agrees personal terms with Manchester United as he hopes to seal Old Trafford transfer: Reports 

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has agreed terms with Manchester United ahead of a proposed loan with an option to buy deal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 33-year-old Serbian is eager to join the Red Devils with transfer expert Romano claiming he views it as a massive opportunity.

Romano tweeted:

"Martin Dubravka has agreed personal terms with Manchester United. He’s hoping for Newcastle to agree and let him go as it’s a massive opportunity."

United are offering a season-long loan with a £5 million buy option. Newcastle are holding out for a permanent transfer.

However, Dubravka is hopeful that an agreement will be reached between the two clubs.

The veteran goalkeeper joined the Magpies back in 2018 from Czech side Sparta Prague for £3.6 million.

He has gone on to make 130 appearances for the Tyneside outfit, keeping 37 clean sheets.

The Serb has been displaced by Nick Pope as Eddie Howe's side's No.1 goalkeeper this season.

Pope arrived from Burnley this summer and has impressed in his first three appearances.

Meanwhile, Dubravka can expect to challenge David De Gea for the goalkeeper's jersey at Manchester United this season.

The Spaniard has began the campaign in unconvincing fashion with two blunders in United's demoralizing 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

He has conceded seven goals in his first four appearances and apologized for his role in the loss against Brentford.

De Gea has become United's longest serving player having arrived at Old Trafford back in 2011.

The Spaniard has made 491 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 167 clean sheets.

Potential Manchester United signing Dubravka a stop gap for an eventual new replacement for De Gea

De Gea's United career may be ending

Given Dubravka's age and the possibility of his transfer only being a loan, it does appear that Ten Hag is looking to perhaps have him challenge De Gea for this season.

The Red Devils will eventually need to replace De Gea eventually, with the Spaniard now aged 31.

That's without considering his error-prone start to this season as question marks have been raised over him being Ten Hag's idealistic shot-stopper.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “I should have read better today.”



David De Gea says he didn’t read the game correctly for the second Brentford goal and should have gone long. 🗣 “I should have read better today.” David De Gea says he didn’t read the game correctly for the second Brentford goal and should have gone long. https://t.co/v4kBP5h0un

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper isn't the best with his feet and some argue that he lacks presence.

Alongside this, De Gea also has just a year remaining on his contract with the option to extend for a further year.

There doesn't seem to be many goalkeeper options on the market right now and Dubravka may be a stop-gap for an eventual permanent replacement.

Edited by Matthew Guyett