Manchester United could receive discount on Benjamin Sesko as RB Leipzig reduce asking price for striker: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received a major boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. The Red Devils were never considered frontrunners for his signature due to Arsenal having agreed personal terms with the player.

However, The Standard now claim that the Gunners have cooled off any interest and are pursuing Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres. This has opened up the opportunity for the Manchester outfit to sign the Slovenia international.

While the north Londoners maintained a liking for Sesko, the attacker's employers were said to be demanding a fee between £68 million and £85 million. However, the Bundesliga outfit are now happy to earn about £60 million through this transfer.

Sesko will prove to be a much-needed addition to the Manchester United frontline following the season that Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund endured. Ruben Amorim has already added Matheus Cunha this summer, a player who can play down the middle, out wide, or behind the striker.

As for Sesko, this move would present him with the chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. However, the Red Devils will not be offering European football after a forgettable 2024/25 campaign.

Last season, Sesko made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig, bagging 13 goals and five assists. His contract in Germany is valid till the summer of 2029.

Marcus Rashford reacts to signing for Barcelona on loan from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's future was uncertain following the conclusion of his loan spell with Aston Villa. However, the Englishman has now joined Barcelona on loan for the next 12 months from Manchester United.

After completing this deal, the Red Devils are expected to save around £14 million to £15 million over the next year. Speaking to Barcelona's YouTube channel after signing, Rashford said (via BBC Sport):

"I'm very excited. It's a club where people's dreams come true, they win big prizes."

"What the club stands for means a lot for me. I feel like I'm at home and a big factor in my choice to come here is because it is a family place and a good place for good players to showcase their skills."

Barcelona did enjoy a rather successful 2024/25 season, winning the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey. Rashford came up the ranks at Manchester United and has made 426 appearances across competitions to date for the club, bagging 138 goals and 77 assists.

