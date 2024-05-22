Manchester United receive huge triple injury boost ahead of FA Cup final against Manchester City: Reports

Manchester United trio Mason Mount, Anthony Martial, and Victor Lindelof have reportedly returned to retaining ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday (May 25). The Red Devils head to Wembley and Erik ten Hag's hopes of winning the cup have been boosted.

The Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler reports that Mount, Martial, and Lindelof all took part in training on Wednesday (May 22). They look to be in contention to make the squad that faces Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.

Mount has endured a nightmare debut season at Manchester United. The English midfielder has missed 26 games through injury, appearing 19 times across competitions. He returned from a long-term calf problem in March but sustained a new injury at the start of May.

Martial could make his final appearance for the Red Devils in their cup final against Manchester City. The French striker is leaving the club once his contract expires next month amid a season plagued by injury issues.

Lindelof has also dealt with fitness problems this season, missing his side's last 10 games across competitions with a hamstring injury. The Swedish defender had been used in a makeshift left-back position as Ten Hag tried dealing with a defensive injury crisis.

Gary Neville voices concerns over Manchester United using Bruno Fernandes in attack vs Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes will be available after two games sidelined with a wrist injury.

Manchester United finished their disappointing 2023-24 Premier League campaign with a win. Ten Hag's men beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the Amex last Sunday (May 19).

Rasmus Hojlund was on the scoresheet although the Danish striker didn't start. Ten Hag opted to use captain Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay as his two main outlets.

Fernandes has impressed this season with 15 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across competitions. The Portuguese playmaker has displayed his versatility, playing on the wing and in attack.

Gary Neville doesn't think the Red Devils captain should occupy a forward's role against Manchester City. He feels he doesn't have the energy to press Guardiola's men (via Manchester Evening News):

"You see Manchester City sometimes play with [Phil] Foden or [Kevin] De Bruyne in that false nine position. I think Manchester United feel that can happen with Bruno. I'm not so sure Bruno is that type of player, Bruno's more of a passer. He's not a runner and I saw it against Manchester City away, he just didn't work."

Fernandes will skipper the Red Devils in their second consecutive FA Cup final against their cross-city rivals. They suffered a 2-1 defeat last season with the Portuguese midfielder on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.