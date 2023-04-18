Manchester United receive massive boost as they close in on contract extension with key player - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on reaching an agreement over a new contract with David de Gea.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils have the option to extend his contract by another year on current terms. However, there is a feeling that it won't be necessary and that the Spaniard will pen a new deal before that.

De Gea, whose current contract expires this summer, will apparently take a cut in his basic wage if he signs a new deal but with larger performance-related incentives. He has continued to be the club's No. 1 choice between the sticks even under Erik ten Hag.

De Gea has played 47 games across competitions this season, keeping 21 clean sheets in the process. The Red Devils' continued trust in him forced Dean Henderson to secure a season-long loan move to Nottingham Forest last summer in search of playing time.

The 32-year-old is no longer in the prime years of his career but still boasts sound reflexes and shot-stopping abilities. His passing abilities have come into question time and again and Manchester United are believed to be eyeing a number of goalkeepers heading into the summer.

However, it is believed that the club will prioritize signing a striker before anything else.

Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United's defense in Nottingham Forest win

Manchester United secured an important 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (April 16) in a bid to seal a top-four Premier League finish.

They are now third in the table with 59 points from 30 games - six more than fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one more game. Goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot were enough to secure a win at the City Ground, but it was United's defense which left Ten Hag more impressed.

Speaking after the game, the former Ajax manager said (h/t Official club website):

"It was a very good performance from the defence. We said before, defending is with eleven players and how we do it but of course, the back four you pay a lot of attention to that.

He added:

"We defended really well to dominate the opponent and I counted one moment in the game on the counter where the defensive transition was really good. They really concentrated."

Despite being away from home, Manchester United dominated the Tricky Trees, keeping 69% possession and managing eight shots on target. The hosts, meanwhile, failed to force David de Gea into making a single save.

