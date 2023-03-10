"Sell him please I can't anymore", "This guy can't kick a ball" - Manchester United fans slam star's 'horrific' performance despite 4-1 win over Betis

Manchester United fans were unhappy with David de Gea's performance in their team's 4-1 UEFA Europa League win against Real Betis on Thursday (9 March).

The Spanish goalkeeper is regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League over the past decade. However, his distribution has often failed to impress onlookers over the course of his career.

The case was no different against Los Verdiblancos, where he completed just 68% of the passes he attempted. What's more, just one of his six long passes found a teammate.

With the score at 1-1, De Gea passed the ball straight to Juanmi in the 44th minute. Manchester United would have conceded from the resulting chance if it wasn't for the post.

12 minutes earlier, the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper saw Ayoze Perez's cross-turned-shot fizz past him in the far corner. The Red Devils scored thrice without a reply in the second half to seal a comfortable 4-1 first-leg win at Old Trafford.

Some Manchester United fans, however, were left fuming at De Gea for his subpar performance on the night. Here are some of the best reactions as found on Twitter:

utdreport @utdreport 42' - It seems De Gea keeps trying to pick out Ten Hag with long balls 42' - It seems De Gea keeps trying to pick out Ten Hag with long balls

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Tonight has been the nadir for De Gea's distribution, which had been horrific prior to that. #mufc Tonight has been the nadir for De Gea's distribution, which had been horrific prior to that. #mufc

Zain @Zain_ZK1 @utdreport He’s so useless can’t believe people don’t see this @utdreport He’s so useless can’t believe people don’t see this

10Haag’s Showtime Reds @bigbadfr3nch



De Gea is an Opp



De Gea is an Opp @utdreport De Gea is an OppDe Gea is an OppDe Gea is an Opp @utdreport De Gea is an OppDe Gea is an OppDe Gea is an Opp

. @utdcynical If Ten Hag gives De Gea a new deal, he might not be the one If Ten Hag gives De Gea a new deal, he might not be the one

De Gea's performance against Betis came on the back of a horror show against Liverpool on 5 March, where he was beaten seven times. He completed just 31% of his long passes and saved just one shot in his team's 7-0 league loss against the Reds.

This resulted in a 2.9 rating by WhoScored's metrics, which encapsulated a nightmare display from the 32-year-old. His current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if he will be handed a new contract at the club where he has been since the summer of 2011.

Manchester United set for crunch talks with Dean Henderson - reports

Manchester United are set to hold talks with Dean Henderson's representatives later this month, as per ESPN.

The English goalkeeper was sent on a season-long loan to Nottingham Forest last summer after it became clear that David de Gea would continue to be the club's first-choice goalkeeper. Henderson wants regular playing time to cement his place in the England squad.

The Red Devils apparently refused to include an option that would have allowed the Tricky Trees to permanently sign the 25-year-old. De Gea, meanwhile, is one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League, with a weekly salary of £350,000.

Henderson, who has made 18 league appearances this season, could be a potential successor to De Gea. If the Red Devils don't renew the latter's contract, then it will also free up a huge amount of space in their wage bill.

Poll : 0 votes