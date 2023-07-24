Manchester United receive massive transfer boost as Tottenham make Harry Kane decision: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly revive interest in Tottenham star Harry Kane and have received a boost as the London club's majority owner, Joe Lewis, wants the Englishman sold if he is not signing a new deal. The striker has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and has interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) too.

As per a report in The Guardian, United boss Erik ten Hag is keen on signing a striker this summer and sees Kane as the ideal star. The Englishman is in the final 12 months of his contract at Tottenham and is reportedly a target for three clubs.

Kane has a new contract from Spurs on his table, but has no plans to pen the new deal. He wants to try a new challenge but has not handed in a transfer request at the club.

Manchester United have been linked with the striker for the last few years. They have been on the lookout for a top striker after they released Cristiano Ronaldo last season in December.

Apart from Kane, the Red Devils reportedly have also set sights on Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund, but have been asked to bid €100 million for him. They also have Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt but the German side have also set a hefty price tag on the Frenchman.

Bayern Munich have reportedly had two offers rejected for Kane this summer. They are keen on getting the Englishman, but are not looking to break the bank for him.

Rio Ferdinand wants Manchester United to sign Harry Kane

Rio Ferdinand has repeatedly stated that Harry Kane will be his dream signing for Manchester United. He believes that the Tottenham star would be the one to go after as he would get the goals needed at Old Trafford.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Ferdinand claimed the Napoli star Victor Osimhen would also be a good pick this summer. However, he thinks Kane would not need time to adapt to the league and said:

"It's been well documented that Manchester United need a No. 9. The striker they had at the club last season [Wout Weghorst] did not score a single goal. Harry Kane would be my dream signing. Victor Osimhen would be a great addition, too. But if I'm Erik ten Hag, I'd go for Kane because he will deliver immediate goals."

He added:

"There will be no bedding in period, he knows the Premier League inside out so there will be no acclimatisation issues. That's what ManUtd need right now and that's what Ten Hag needs."

Harry Kane scored 30 goals in the Premier League last season, while the Manchester United squad scored 58 in total. The striker has scored 213 goals in the league so far, and is chasing Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals.

United currently have Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as the only two senior strikers in the squad.