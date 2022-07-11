Manchester United receive transfer boost as 25-year-old's relationship with manager 'breaks down' - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as the player's relationship with manager Xavi Hernandez becomes strained.

According to the Mirror, the Dutch midfielder's relationship with Xavi has 'broken down' amid a return to Barcelona training.

The 25-year-old continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils agreeing on a £56.2 million deal for the midfielder.

However, Barca owe De Jong outstanding payments, which has led to the potential deal hitting a snag.

The Blaugrana claim they want to retain the former Ajax star but are reportedly quite open to selling the midfielder behind closed doors.

It is becoming one of the longest-running transfer sagas of recent years, with United trying to lure their No. 1 transfer target, De Jong, to Old Trafford.

The Dutch midfielder has always desired to stay at Barca, but the latest development concerning his relationship with Xavi is one of interest.

De Jong has returned to training with Barca for pre-season, with massive speculation over his future at the Nou Camp.

Not only has his relationship reportedly broken down with his manager but also with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

The midfielder has four years left on his current deal with the Catalan giants.

Frenkie de Jong's frosty relationship with Barcelona seemingly pushing him towards Manchester United

Erik ten Hag (right) is eager to make Frenkie de Jong a Red Devil

Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at the Nou Camp; that is clear. He has gone on record to state his intentions, telling ESPN:

"I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age."

However, the Blaugrana's handling of the situation concerning De Jong's future has likely irritated the 25-year-old.

Claims from Joan Laporta that he wants to keep the Dutchman in Catalonia seem wide of the mark.

“Ofc we know there are offers for de Jong - but we don’t want to sell him”. Barça president Laporta: “Frenkie de Jong is Barcelona player - we don’t want to sell him unless we have no other choice”.“Ofc we know there are offers for de Jong - but we don’t want to sell him”. #MUFC Barça president Laporta: “Frenkie de Jong is Barcelona player - we don’t want to sell him unless we have no other choice”. 🚨🇳🇱 #FCB“Ofc we know there are offers for de Jong - but we don’t want to sell him”. #MUFC https://t.co/FFfbK2KG8s

Putting out feelers like this but showing willingness away from the media to offload the midfielder has done little to help the uncertainty.

For Manchester United's part, they have put all their eggs in De Jong's basket and are eager to make the Dutch star their top summer signing. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag wants a reunion with his former Ajax midfielder, and the club has seen slow progress in the market concerning other potential targets.

MEN reports that Manchester United are willing to disregard signing a defensive midfielder with all their focus on bringing De Jong to Old Trafford this summer.

That is a huge risk taken by the Red Devils, given that they have lost the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

