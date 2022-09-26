Manchester United receive transfer boost as Atletico Madrid identify replacement for 29-year-old: Reports

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, as per Mirror.

Atleti have seemingly opened the door for the Red Devils to make their move for the Slovenian shot-stopper by targeting Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez.

United have been linked with a move for Oblak as a replacement for David De Gea, whose contract expires next summer.

The Red Devils are still weighing up whether to hand De Gea a new deal and are studying long-term replacements for the Spaniard.

Oblak has become one of Europe's most highly regarded goalkeepers during his time at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

He joined Atletico from Benfica back in 2014 for £14.4 million and has gone on to make 360 appearances for Diego Simeone's side, keeping 177 clean sheets.

Oblak only signed a new deal with Atleti this past summer which keeps him tied to the La Liga club until 2028.

However, Manchester United's interest may turn the Slovenian's head given he will have the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

Simeone has hugely praised Oblak in the past and even compared him to legendary forward Lionel Messi (via Daily Mail):

"Our goalkeeper is the best in the world. He decides game the way (Lionel) Messi does for Barcelona."

Jan Oblak @oblakjan Esto solo acaba de empezar. A seguir mejorando y con confianza, y ahora concentrados en @laliga. Esto solo acaba de empezar. A seguir mejorando y con confianza, y ahora concentrados en @laliga. 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/Bmu8BdhgSo

Meanwhile, Martinez has been a mainstay in Villa's side since joining from Arsenal back in 2020 for £15.6 million.

He has made 83 appearances and has kept 27 clean sheets. Atleti clearly feel he is capable of replacing Oblak.

Oblak is a necessary signing for Manchester United

Oblak fits the bill for Ten Hag's side

Speculation over De Gea's future at Manchester United has grown as his contract end has drawn closer.

The Spaniard has had a difficult start to the season which saw him at fault for two goals in the Red Devils' 4-0 humiliation at Brentford in August.

A long-term replacement for the former Atleti goalkeeper has seemingly been on the cards for some time and Oblak ticks all the boxes.

The Slovenian boasts an abundance of experience and is capable with his feet, a quality of which Ten Hag's idealistic goalkeeper possesses.

Squawka @Squawka



Add more stats - COMPARED: Jan Oblak vs. David De Gea in the league this season.Add more stats - squawka.com/en/comparison-… COMPARED: Jan Oblak vs. David De Gea in the league this season. 😳Add more stats - squawka.com/en/comparison-… https://t.co/rHHVj03d4q

The same can't be said for De Gea, who doesn't quite have the vision on the ball that matches the likes of Andre Onana, who Ten Hag previously coached at Ajax.

A move for Oblak may ensue this summer if De Gea does indeed depart, but Atletico may make negotiations tough given the amount of years left on his contract.

