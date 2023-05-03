Manchester United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Harry Kane, as Bayern Munich have reportedly stopped their pursuit of the Tottenham Hotspur captain.

The Red Devils are said to have made signing Kane a priority this summer, according to the Sunday Mirror. While Bayern Munich have also held a long-standing interest in the striker, they are reluctant to be involved in a bidding war with the English giants.

A report by Sport Bild has now revealed that Bayern’s interest in Kane has “cooled” after the club had a discussion with the striker’s father, Pat, as they believe the 29-year-old is keen to remain in England.

The report states:

“Bayern have recently contacted Harry Kane’s father Pat. After the conversation, Bayern bosses got the impression that the striker prefers to stay in England. Despite the fact Tuchel is a fan of Kane, Bayern have cooled their interest in the player.”

With Sadio Mane failing to adjust to the Bundesliga following a big-money move from Liverpool last summer, the report also states that Bayern fear a repeat of the same should they sign Kane.

“Within the club, there are also fears that Kane would struggle adjusting in a new country and face a similar situation to Sadio Mane.”

Manchester United hope to secure the forward's signature as manager Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his options following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure and Antony Martial's injury struggles.

Kane has been Spurs' most important player in the last 10 years. He has made 430 appearances across competitions for Spurs, bagging 274 goals and 64 assists in the process.

Despite his team's struggles this season, he has still managed to score 27 goals — highlighting his goalscoring prowess. He has one year remaining on his current Spurs contract, and any transfer will likely cost any interested party over £100 million.

Manchester United eye move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer.

A report by Fichajes states that the club have earmarked Martinez as one of their top striking targets, with manager Erik ten Hag being a big admirer of the Argentine.

Martinez moved to Italy in 2018, signing from Racing Club in a £20 million deal. He has been instrumental in the club's success since, helping them lift a total of four trophies, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

This season, the 21-year-old has scored 21 goals and picked up eight assists in 47 matches across all competitions. Given Martinez's prolific scoring record, Manchester United will monitor his situation keenly and put in a bid if the opportunity presents itself.

