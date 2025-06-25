Manchester United reduce asking price for Alejandro Garnacho after failing to get £60 million bids - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly dropped their asking price for Alejandro Garnacho. The Red Devils are keen on selling the Argentine this summer after his fallout with head coach Ruben Amorim.
As per a report in The Mirror, Manchester United are no longer demanding £60 million for the winger. They did not receive any bids for Garnacho at the asking price and have now decided to lower it.
The Red Devils are now asking for £40 million, a 33% reduction in their demand. They are still waiting for an offer and are pushing the 20-year-old to find a new club.
Former player Tim Howard spoke to CasinoBeats this week and said Alejandro Garnacho has no future at Old Trafford, adding that the Argentine does not fit into their system.
"I don't think he's had enough time under Ruben Amorim to kind of see that he is or isn't one of his players, or if he is or isn't adapting to the style that Amorim plays with number nine and then the two 10's underneath, tucked in tight. He doesn't really seem to be the type of player to fill that role," Howard said.
Chelsea were believed to be interested in signing the forward, but have now shifted focus to Jamie Gittens and Malick Fofana. Atletico Madrid and Napoli remain as options for Garnacho.
Tim Howard advises Manchester United to cash in on Alejandro Garnacho
In his conversation with CasinoBeats, Tim Howard opined that Alejandro Garnacho should not be at Manchester United next season. He remarked that the youngster needs to be sold when his value is still high, saying:
"We look at PSR and net gain. Unfortunately, that's a big thing now. Those types of players, the young players, give you more net gain when you sell them, and that has to come into the equation. I know years ago, that would sound stupid, but that's actually the business of things these days."
"He's young and he's valuable, if they can receive a good return for him, then you then allow Ruben Amorim more room to go find the player that he wants to hand-pick and hand-select. On one hand, going back a few years, everybody would think that it was crazy to let a really good, talented player go. But in this landscape, I don't think so," he added.
Manchester United have signed Matheus Cunha and are trying to bring Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford to bolster the attack.