Manchester United reignite interest in 25-year-old Spanish international: Reports

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United once again ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have five senior central defenders in their ranks in the shape of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones. However, they are said to be keen to strengthen the area in the summer.

Maguire has been the subject of a lot of criticism for his performances this season, while Varane has missed 15 matches through illness and injury already. Manchester United are also prepared to part ways with Bailly and Jones, who have both fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants have thus reignited their interest in Villarreal star Torres, according to the aforementioned source. It is worth noting that the Spain international was viewed as a backup option during the club's pursuit of Varane last year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of Manchester United when Torres first emerged as a target for them. While the Red Devils are expected to appoint Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager in the summer, the 25-year-old reportedly remains a player of interest for them.

As per the report, Torres will be open to offers at the end of the season, giving hope to the Old Trafford outfit. However, the Spaniard is in no hurry to put an end to his association with Villarreal and is focused on helping the side make a strong end to the campaign.

Torrest reportedly has a release clause in his current deal with the La Liga outfit. The centre-back, who is contracted to Villarreal until 2024, could thus be available for around €60 million in the summer.

The 25-year-old made his senior debut for Villarreal in 2016 and has since made 127 appearances across all competitions for them. He has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in the process.

Manchester United also interested in Antonio Rudiger

Apart from Torres, the Red Devils have also been credited with an interest in Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger. They have reportedly held exploratory talks with the German's representatives.

Rudiger has his contract with Chelsea expiriting at the end of the season and is expected to leave on a free transfer in the summer. The defender is an exciting prospect for Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils are unlikely to be able to snap Rudiger up on a free transfer. The 29-year-old's representatives are said to be focused on discussing potential deals with clubs that are guaranteed to be playing in the UEFA Champions League next term.

