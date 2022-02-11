Manchester United ‘reignite’ interest in 33-year-old forward: Reports

Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic has continued to be linked with a move to Manchester United. The Croatian has long been a target of the Red Devils and was pursued by former manager Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2017.

According to reports from the Express, Perisic has recently emerged as Ralf Rangnick's target. Rangnick is currently managing Manchester United on an interim basis, while the club search for a more permanent manager.

The German will also maintain an advisory role at Old Trafford after the appointment of a permanent manager and might still push to sign Perisic over the summer.

The Croatian star will be available on a free transfer in the summer, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the current season. Inter are reportedly trying to get the Croatian to accept a paycut to facilitate an extension. Manchester United could offer the wideman a counter offer and could see them sign the winger for free.

Manchester United will focus on rebuilding their attack, with the team expected to be shaken up in the summer following a poor campaign. The Red Devils will hope they can qualify for the Champions League come the end of the season, despite their miserable season. They will also hope to sign Perisic in order to provide options for next season.

Manchester United players prefer Mauricio Pochettino to Erik Ten Hag: Reports

While reports have surfaced about the Red Devils' interest in Luis Enrique, MARCA insists that Mauricio Pochettino remains the next potential candidate for the managerial post at Old Trafford. With Ralf Rangnick's position as interim manager set to come to an end after the season has concluded, United remain in search of a permanent manager.

According to MARCA, the players at Old Trafford want Pochettino to become their next manager and have apparently communicated this to the club board. It is believed that the current PSG manager has the team-building qualities and coaching style to suit United's players.

While the players prefer Pochettino, other reports indicate that the club's directors are fond of Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, who has flourished in the Netherlands so far. Ten Hag remains a strong contender for the position at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford.

