Manchester United reject multiple offers for 29-year-old star: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a number of offers for Victor Lindelof's signature in the ongoing January transfer window.

Lindelof, who is currently recovering from a groin injury, has proven himself to be a key squad player for the Red Devils this season. The 29-year-old has started 14 of his 18 appearances across competitions, deputizing in both Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane's injury-induced absences so far.

Now, according to UtdDistrict, Manchester United have snubbed multiple offers for the Sweden international's services this month. They reportedly received bids from unnamed Serie A teams, who are currently competing in European tournaments.

Speaking to Swedish outlet FotballDirekt, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio shed light on Lindelof's potential future in the Serie A. He recently said (h/t UtdDistrict):

"It depends on his motivations, but I know he wants to play, so it depends on who gives him the possibility to play. [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic has started a new role at AC Milan but doesn't have the power to say which players the club should sign like Lindelof."

Naming AS Roma as the only possible destination, Di Marzio continued:

"The Napoli chairman doesn't want players who are older than 30 years of age. The only possibility could be AS Roma because they need an extra defender, but they have an agreement with UEFA for Financial Fair Play, so they can't sign players if they don't sell players. They could sell players such as [Diego] Llorente or [Leonardo] Spinazzola, or Renato Sanches, whose salary is so high."

Lindelof, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2025, has featured in 249 appearances for Manchester United since leaving Benfica for around £30 million in 2017.

Manchester United eyeing move to snap up Joshua Zirkzee, confirms Fabrizio Romano

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano asserted that Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is currently on Manchester United's radar. He said:

"I think the Zirkzee situation will be quite open for the summer. But, at the moment, he is a player being scouted by multiple clubs around Europe, including Manchester United, AC Milan and Arsenal. But I think it is still too early to understand whether they really want to invest that money or maybe wait until April, May or June before they make a decision."

Zirkzee, who joined Bologna for a fee of around £7.5 million from Bayern Munich in 2022, has been in fine form this season. The 22-year-old Dutchman has registered eight goals and four assists in 22 matches across competitions so far.

An ex-Feyenoord youth player, Zirkzee allegedly has a release clause in the region of £34 million. However, Bayern Munich have the option to re-sign their attacker for £17 million due to a sell-on clause in his deal.