Manchester United rejected interest from Atletico Madrid for 22-year-old in January - Reports

Manchester United rejected Atletico Madrid's inquiry regarding the availability of full-back Diogo Dalot in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Atletico Madrid were in need of a new right-back after the club sold Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United in January for a fee of around £12 million. As his replacement, the La Liga champions asked United about Dalot, which was turned down by the club.

According to the aforementioned sources, Diogo Dalot is being guided by fellow Portuguese players Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at the moment. This could see him be at Old Trafford for quite a while.

The 22-year-old is widely regarded as Manchester United's first-choice right-back under Ralf Rangnick. The full-back has featured heavily since the arrival of Rangnick, who prefers a more attacking Dalot than Aaron Wan-Bissaka. With the latter being sidelined due to illness, the situation has played nicely into Dalot's hands.

Diogo Dalot had initially found it tough to establish himself as a key first-team member of the United squad. The 22-year-old right-back spent last season out on loan at AC Milan which has benefited his progress at Old Trafford. As things stand, he has made 17 appearances this season, with 12 of them coming in the Premier League.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United were also keen on signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2021. The Red Devils wanted some competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.

However, Trippier joined Newcastle in January and is expected to play a key role in their survival push this season. The Magpies are currently 19th in the Premier League standings, one point off 17th-placed Norwich City.

Manchester United face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will face Manchester United in Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg of the tie will be played in Madrid on 23 February while the second leg will be contested at Old Trafford on 15 March.

Manchester United topped their Champions League group, comprising Atalanta, Villarreal and BSC Young Boys. Cristiano Ronaldo was United's star performer in the group stages, scoring six goals in five matches, including late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta.

Ronaldo is currently the club's leading goalscorer this season, scoring 14 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions.

