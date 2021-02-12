Manchester United rejected 4 Juventus players for Paul Pogba swap deal - Reports

Manchester United rejected an astonishing offer from Juventus for Paul Pogba in 2019. The Turin side were reportedly interested in offering four players in exchange for the Frenchman, but the Red Devils did not listen to the offer.

According to reports in Calciomercato, Juventus went in with another offer last year but this time offered one of Aaron Ramsey, Andrien Rabiot, Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic. However, Manchester United rejected the offer once again and reportedly wanted £87 million for their record signing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has hinted that he wants the Frenchman to remain at Old Trafford, but the player's agent has other plans for Paul Pogba. The Red Devils manager said earlier this season:

"My job is to be open and honest with him. I've never had a problem with him. I talk openly and directly with Paul. I'm not going to tell anyone what my advice to him is but I have always had a good relationship with him. He comes from a great family, he's a very sensible boy and he knows what I'm talking about when we speak."

"He's up front and honest with me too. And what people don't see with Paul is even when he isn't playing, he's contributed loads in the background. Sometimes he's even acted as the interpreter between me and different players – even when he isn't playing. He always respects my decisions and we've always had a very good working relationship."

Mino Raiola on Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United

Mino Raiola made headlines once again after he spoke about Paul Pogba at Manchester United in December 2020. The agent revealed that his client was not happy at Old Trafford and 'it was over' for him at the Premier League club. His exact words were:

"I can say that it's over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United. Paul is unhappy with Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air."

Paul Pogba has played regularly and made a difference on the pitch since then but has now been ruled out for a few matches. He picked up an injury, and Ole Gunnar Solskjær has revealed that it would take a few weeks for him to be ready again.