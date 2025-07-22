Manchester United reportedly angry at Brentford for 2 reasons as details behind Bryan Mbeumo’s transfer comes to light

Manchester United are unhappy with Brentford for two reasons concerning the Bryan Mbeumo transfer, according to journalist Rob Dawson. The Cameroonian forward completed a move to Old Trafford on Monday at the end of a lengthy pursuit.
The Red Devils were locked in negotiations with the Bees since almost the start of the summer, with the episode dragging on longer than expected. Dawson has now shared some intriguing details about the saga.
The ESPN journalist has said that Manchester United were unimpressed by Brentford's approach to the transfer. The Red Devils have reportedly agreed a £65m fee for the 25-year-old, with a further £6m in add-ons.
However, it is being reported that at one point in negotiations, the West London club were demanding £70m upfront, plus £7m in add-ons. Meanwhile, Brentford apparently wanted Mbeumo to turn down a move to the Old Trafford in favour of joining Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur.
The Magpies were eager to sign the player this summer, while Thomas Frank wanted a reunion with his former player at Spurs as well. However, the Cameroonian had his heart set on joining Manchester United, which worked in their favour.
Mbeumo has reportedly agreed a five-year deal with the Red Devils, with the option of a further year. He scored 20 goals and set up nine more from 42 games across competitions last season for Brentford.
What did Bryan Mbeumo say after joining Manchester United?
Bryan Mbeumo has revealed that he has fulfilled a childhood dream by moving to Old Trafford this summer. Speaking to the club's website, the Cameroonian expressed a desire to win trophies with the Red Devils.
“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up," said Mbeumo.
He continued:
“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players."
He concluded:
“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”
Bryan Mbeumo has been handed the No. 19 shirt at Manchester United.