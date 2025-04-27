Manchester United have requested teenage Real Betis star in potential swap deal offer for Antony: Reports

Manchester United are looking to have Real Betis youngster Jesus Rodriguez join them in a swap deal for Antony this summer, as per reports. The Brazilian star is enjoying a fine second half of the season in Spain, having moved to Real Betis in the winter.

Football365 reports that Ruben Amorim's side are willing to negotiate with Real Betis to have teenager Rodriguez included in a deal for Antony. The Spanish outfit are keen to keep Antony after his impressive spell with them since the turn of the year.

Antony struggled to justify his €100 million price tag at Old Trafford, leading coach Ruben Amorim to sanction a temporary move away from the club in January. He has been an instant hit in Spain, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 18 appearances for the Seville-based club. The 25-year-old is playing a starring role for his new club as they remain in pursuit of UEFA Europa Conference League glory this season.

Manchester United will be willing to sanction a permanent transfer for Antony to move to Real Betis, but are looking to receive Rodriguez in return. The 19-year-old has been in fine form since breaking out earlier this season, earning a regular berth at his boyhood club. He has scored three goals and provided an assist in 27 appearances for the club this season across all competitions.

Manchester United are not alone in their interest in the Spain U-19 international, with Chelsea also having been linked with him. Real Betis will be reluctant to part ways with one of their brightest prospects, and will hold talks with the Premier League side in the summer.

Manchester United closing in on agreement for Premier League star: Reports

Manchester United are closing in on an agreement that will see them sign Wolves star Matheus Cunha this summer, as per TEAMTalk. The Brazil international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils, and an agreement seems to be close on the terms of the transfer.

Cunha has a release clause worth £62.5 million in his contract with Wolves, having signed an extension until 2029 earlier this year. Manchester United are willing to pay the clause, even if it means having to make their payment in installments to avoid PSR trouble. They are prepared to offer him a five-year contract until 2030.

Matheus Cunha has scored 15 league goals this season, making him the Brazilian with the joint-most goals in a single Premier League season. The forward is keen on a transfer away from the Molineux, and will likely complete a switch this summer.

