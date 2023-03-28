Manchester United could risk missing out Champions League qualification if takeover happens - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification if Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his chemicals firm INEOS' takeover bid is successful.

Ratcliffe is among the prospective buyers looking to take the Red Devils out of the Glazers' hands. The British billionaire already owns Ligue 1 club OGC Nice, but it's his ownership of Le Gym that may complicate things for the Premier League giants.

ESPN reports that Ratcliffe may be forced to sell his stake in Nice if he were to become Manchester United's new owner. The two European clubs could collide for Champions League qualification spots in their respective leagues due to dual ownership rules. The club that finishes higher in their respective league will take their place in Europe's elite club competition.

That would mean United missing out on Champions League football if they finished fourth and Nice finished in Ligue 1's top three. It relates to Article 5 of UEFA's club competition regulations regarding the integrity of the competition and multi-club ownership. It forbids two teams controlled by the same person or group from competing in the same competition.

Manchester United are third in the Premier League, with a three-point lead over fifth-placed Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Nice are seventh in Ligue 1, trailing third-placed AS Monaco by ten points.

This rule will likely not materialise for the next season, as Ratcliffe is yet to be confirmed as the Red Devils' new owner. However, fans will be taking a close eye on developments with a potential Champions League qualification issue coming to light.

The British billionaire submitted a revised bid for the Old Trafford giants on Thursday (March 23).

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen set to return ahead of schedule

Christian Eriksen is back in training.

Manchester United midfielder Eriksen looks set to recover from an ankle injury he suffered in the FA Cup fourth-round win over Reading in January. The initial prognosis was that the Dane would be sidelined till at least late April to early May.

However, Eriksen is back in training and could even make the bench for Erik ten Hag's side's meeting with Everton on April 8, per the Mirror. The Danish midfielder said about his recovery:

"It's going well. I've just started being outside, with football boots on. Then we take it from there; that's the next step. I've been in the gym for some weeks now, and now it's time to do the next rehab session outside."

Eriksen's injury was a massive setback for Ten Hag, whose side were lacking in midfield. The Dutch coach immediately went into the transfer market and signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich in January. The Austrian will now compete with Eriksen for a starting berth in Ten Hag's team.

