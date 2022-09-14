Manchester United, Roma and Inter Milan offered chance to sign Real Madrid star by superagent Jorge Mendes - Reports

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has reportedly been offered to Manchester United, Roma, and Inter Milan.

The Spaniard joined forces with Gestifute, an agency owned by superagent Jorge Mendes, and this has created rumors regarding Asensio's exit from Madrid.

In the recently closed transfer market, the forward was unable to find a new club and will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for the foreseeable future.

However, according to Fichajes.net, Mendes will be pulling the transfer strings moving forward, and this could secure a move for Asensio soon.

Asensio’s contract expires in June 2023. Marco Asensio was furious today as he wasn’t playing against Mallorca. Carlo Ancelotti: “Asensio’s anger for not playing? I agree with him, so I’ll keep it in mind”Asensio’s contract expires in June 2023. Marco Asensio was furious today as he wasn’t playing against Mallorca. Carlo Ancelotti: “Asensio’s anger for not playing? I agree with him, so I’ll keep it in mind” ⚪️⚠️ #RealMadridAsensio’s contract expires in June 2023. https://t.co/05p7SOYMQi

With the Spaniard already in the final year of his contract at Real Madrid, a move to any club next summer will be on a free transfer.

This has seen Mendes reportedly discuss with Manchester United as well as with the two Serie A clubs, all of whom would be pleased to sign Asensio for free.

He exploded in Real Madrid's dugout after he was snubbed by Carlo Ancelotti during Real Madrid game.



Asensio was eager to play against his former club.

sportsbrief.com/football/real-… Marco Asensio is not a happy man.He exploded in Real Madrid's dugout after he was snubbed by Carlo Ancelotti during Real Madrid game.Asensio was eager to play against his former club. Marco Asensio is not a happy man.He exploded in Real Madrid's dugout after he was snubbed by Carlo Ancelotti during Real Madrid game.Asensio was eager to play against his former club.sportsbrief.com/football/real-…

Asensio, 25, has struggled to find his place at the Santiago Bernabeu under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, playing just two matches so far this season.

The Real Madrid tactician has favored players like Rodrygo and Federico Valverde to play Asensio's favorite position on the right flank. This lack of playing time will also be a likely factor in the forward's decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Asensio joined Real Madrid from RCD Mallorca in 2015 and has since played 237 matches, registering 49 goals and 24 assists.

Raphael Varane discusses playing differences at Manchester United and Real Madrid

If Asensio does move to Old Trafford, he may have to get a few tips from Manchester United defender and his former teammate Raphael Varane.

The World Cup-winning defender has had his say on the differences between La Liga and the Premier League after moving from Real Madrid last year.

Speaking to TCL Global (via Manchester Evening News), the Red Devils defender explained the differences between the Premier League and La Liga, saying:

"I think in La Liga teams prepare more the attacks; it's very technical. In England it is more fast, more intense. There are more counter-attacks so it's a different (kind of) football. I like both styles so it's a different experience for me now."

The French defender, who has won multiple trophies with Los Blancos, arguably struggled to cope with the intensity of the Premier League last season. He played 29 matches due to injuries and lack of form.

Manchester United have enjoyed a lift domestically in their last few games this season despite a lackluster start. They have now won four Premier League matches on the trot.

They look to have a defense capable of shutting out goals with Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

