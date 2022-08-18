Manchester United's enormous €130 million bid for 22-year-old superstar rejected - Reports 

According to the Spanish outlet AS, Atletico Madrid have rejected a massive €130 million offer from Manchester United for forward Joao Felix. The Rojiblancos are not interested in selling their key players this summer and even such a big offer wouldn't force them into selling.

Felix, 22, has become a key player for Diego Simeone at Atletico since joining from Benfica in 2019 for a whopping €126 million. The Portuguese forward has played 112 matches for the Spanish side, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists.

Felix also scored in Atletico Madrid's triumph over Manchester United in the Champions League Round of 16 last season.

The Red Devils are now looking to sign a forward but will perhaps have to look elsewhere. The 2020-21 La Liga champions will not sell Felix this summer. While on paper a team could sign him by paying out his release clause, €350 million is not a viable amount for any club.

Moreover, the Portuguese is happy to stay at Atletico Madrid and prove his worth. He is loved by the club and fans and is also seen as the most important player for Simeone.

Erik ten Hag's side are perhaps desperate to make a high-quality signing after beginning their new campaign in an abysmal fashion. They lost 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in their opening match.

The Red Devils were then humiliated at the Gtech Community Stadium as Brentford beat them 4-0.

Manchester United currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since 1992.

They have signed midfielder Christian Eriksen, centre-back Lisandro Martinez and left-back Tyrell Malacia this summer. However, it is clear that they need to bring in more reinforcements this summer with less than two weeks left in the transfer window.

Manchester United receive another blow in pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward

Joao Felix isn't the only Atletico Madrid forward on the Red Devils' radar, as they are also interested in Matheus Cunha. However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish side are unwilling to sell the Brazilian for €50 million this summer.

Cunha, 23, joined Atletico from Hertha BSC last summer and played 38 matches last season, contributing seven goals and seven assists.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's future up in the air and Anthony Martial's injury/form issues, Ten Hag needs to sign a forward this summer. However, it appears that Manchester United will have to look elsewhere than Atletico Madrid.

