Manchester United's Mason Greenwood future decision will not be impacted by takeover outcome - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a decision on Mason Greenwood's future at the club soon. They are simultaneously waiting for the takeover to be complete and are close to announcing the outcome of their investigation.

As per a report in the Telegraph, Manchester United are close to sealing the fate of Greenwood and should announce a decision soon. They have been conducting an internal review of his situation for the last few months after the sexual assault charges were dropped.

Erik ten Hag has not commented on the situation but hinted that he was open to the forward making a return. Some rumors suggest that the final decision has been delayed because of the takeover talks, but Telegraph report otherwise.

The Qatar consortium, 92 Foundation, is reportedly close to completing the takeover after blowing out INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe with a massive late bid earlier this month.

The Glazers put the club on sale in November last year and the process was handled by Raine Group, the same global investment bank and advisory firm that oversaw the sale of Chelsea last year.

Manchester United squad ready to welcome back Mason Greenwood

Most of Manchester United's squad are reportedly ready to welcome back Mason Greenwood. Erik ten Hag has also hinted that he isn't against having the forward in his team next season.

The manager was asked to comment on the situation earlier this and he said via GOAL:

"I can't add anything. I refer to the statement of the club. In this moment, I can't give comment about the process. I can't say anything about it, I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can't add anything."

In an interview with Henry Winter of Times Sport, Ten Hag hinted that he is willing to welcome the forward back. The journalist wrote:

"The future of Mason Greenwood is understandably a sensitive issue. In February, Greenwood was cleared of charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. He is still suspended by United pending an internal investigation as the club considers whether he should continue his career at Old Trafford."

He added:

"Ten Hag says simply that the forward has 'showed in the past that he is capable of doing that' front role, scoring 36 times in 130 appearances, but emphasises it is not his decision as to whether he returns."

GOAL and ESPN have reported that Greenwood has interest from Turkey and Italy should Manchester United release him.

