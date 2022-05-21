Manchester United's Paul Pogba makes decision about future amid Juventus and PSG links - Reports

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reportedly decided to join Juventus this summer. The Frenchman will be a free agent at the end of his season after his deal at Old Trafford expires.

As per a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogba has agreed to a three-year deal with Juventus. The Italian side are offering him a €10 million a season contract and will be re-signing the player they once sold for €89 million.

Paris Saint-Germain were also keen on signing the Manchester United star but have missed out. The Ligue1 side will have wanted to sign the Frenchman to bolster their squad and achieve their ultimate goal - the Champions League.

According to dressing room sources, the Red Devils have been planning for Pogba's expected departure for most of the season. He will now be leaving the club on a free transfer for the second time in his career.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba on his future

Paul Pogba spoke to Telefoot earlier this season and claimed he had not decided on his future. However, he hinted at leaving Manchester United as he was happier with the French national team instead of the club and said:

"Nothing is decided on my future, there is nothing done. I can decide tomorrow, as I can decide during the transfer window. I want to come back, finish the season well. The season is not over yet but almost because we don't have any more titles to play for. I want to win titles, to play for something, and this year and the last few years, we haven't won a title. It's sad."

"The truth has to be said - there have been difficult times, especially when I was at Manchester. When I haven't played or when the results weren't there, coming here [the French squad] gives me a boost. I want to win titles, I want to play for something. Whether it be this year or even the previous ones, we haven't won anything. That's what's sad, in the end."

Pogba has played 157 matches in the Premier League for Manchester United and has scored 29 goals. He has lost just 28 matches in his time but failed to win the league title in his second stint at the club.

