Manchester United's potential new owners 'increasingly confident' of takeover as they express confidence of victory within inner circle: Reports

Manchester United's prospective buyer Sheikh Jassim and his Qatari group are reportedly growing in confidence that they have won the bidding war for the club.

According to Bloomberg, Sheikh Jassim's Qatari group are 'increasingly confident' they have won the race to buy the Red Devils. Those within the Qatari banker's inner circle have started to communicate their confidence in a victory. They believe that just an announcement confirming the takeover awaits.

Manchester United's current owners the Glazers placed the Premier League club up for sale last November. They sought to 'enhance the club's growth' and this saw plenty of interest from across the globe.

However, by the turn of the year it was becoming a two-horse race between Sheikh Jassim and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. There have been many twists and turns in the long-running saga which has frustrated fans and the bidders due to its delay.

Sheikh Jassim's final bid is reportedly around £5 billion and this was made three weeks ago, per Sky Sports. The Qatari businessman wants to purchase Manchester United in its entirety and is willing to write off the nearly £1 billion debt imposed on the club.

There were suggestions that the Glazers were leaning toward Ratcliffe a few weeks ago. The British billionaire's proposal will have potentially seen Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer remain at the club as stakeholders.

This hasn't sat well with Red Devils fans as they have protested against their owners for several years since their takeover in 2005. However, it now appears that Sheikh Jassim is a step away from being confirmed as the Premier League giants' new owner.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea posts cryptic message amid speculation over his future

David de Gea's future at United is in doubt.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has posted an intriguing message on Twitter in the midst of speculation over his future. The Spanish shot-stopper's contract is set to expire on Friday (June 30).

De Gea, 32, is reported to have signed a new deal with the Red Devils, reducing his £375,000 per week wages significantly. However, United boss Erik ten Hag is claimed to have made a U-turn over the deal, with the club not signing it off.

The Spaniard was then offered a new contract with further reductions on his wages of which he has not signed. This has led to speculation that De Gea may be departing in a matter of days.

The Red Devils' longest-serving player has posted a telling tweet. He simply uploaded a yawn emoticon on his Twitter account. It remains to be seen if this is a shot at the club for backtracking or the constant talk regarding his future.

De Gea arrived at Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has made 545 appearances, keeping 190 clean sheets. He has won the Premier League, the Europa League, the FA Cup, and two League Cups.

