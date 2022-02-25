Manchester United's pursuit of Premier League star could 'cast shadow' on Harry Maguire's future - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger this summer. The Red Devils' interest in the German has raised questions about club captain Harry Maguire's future at the club.

According to the Mirror, United are set to join Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Rudiger. The 28-year-old's contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Rudiger is believed to be seeking a wage deal in the region of £400,000-per-week. Manchester United are one of the few clubs in the world that can afford the German's wage demands. The club are also reportedly keen to sign a top-quality centre-back to partner Raphael Varane at the heart of their defense next season.

Manchester United are rumored to have grown tired of first-team captain Maguire's inconsistent performances. The England international has been in and out of the club's starting line-up this season due to his sub-par displays. This has led many fans and pundits to believe the Red Devils will attempt to replace him this summer.

Maguire joined his current employers from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 for £80 million, making him the world's most expensive defender. However, the centre-back has failed to live up to expectations during his time at Old Trafford.

Maguire has made 135 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions and has scored seven goals. He was impressive last season and helped the club reach the finals of the UEFA Europa League and finish second in the Premier League.

But the 28-year-old's lack of speed, agility, and composure on the ball have led to his fall from grace at Old Trafford this time around.

Rudiger, on the other hand, helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League title last season and the FIFA Club World Cup this season. The German has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge in January 2021.

Rudiger is also renowned for his pace and physicality, both traits that Maguire seems to lack. The Blues defender is also a bigger threat from set-pieces than his English counterpart.

He has made 36 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season and has scored three goals.

Manchester United must part ways with deadweight before they can make additions to their squad

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly.

Manchester United currently possess a wealth of centre-backs in their squad. Raphael Varane is, however, the only central defender who is guaranteed a place in the club's starting line-up at the moment. The Red Devils must therefore part ways with their fringe players to raise funds and create space in the squad for new arrivals.

Eric Bailly has had to make do with a bit-part role at Manchester United this season. The Ivory Coast international's time at Old Trafford has been ravaged by injuries. He is currently behind Varane, Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could therefore attempt to sell Bailly this summer to raise the funds required to sign Rudiger from Chelsea. Bailly has reportedly attracted interest from AS Roma, who are being managed by former United manager Jose Mourinho.

The Premier League giants could also look to part ways with Phil Jones at the end of the season.

