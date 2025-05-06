Manchester United's stance on potential sale of Bruno Fernandes amid Saudi links comes to light: Reports

Manchester United will not entertain any offers for Bruno Fernandes this summer, according to TBR Football. The Portuguese superstar has been indispensable for the Red Devils since arriving from Sporting in January 2020.

The Premier League giants have struggled this season, and are currently languishing in 15th place in the league table after 35 games. However, they have reached the semifinal of the Europa League, and have a glorious chance of making it to the final.

Manchester United secured a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal at San Mames, courtesy of a Casemiro goal and a Bruno Fernandes brace. The Red Devils skipper was rested in the weekend's 4-3 defeat to Brentford, but is likely to return to the team for Thursday's semifinal second leg at Old Trafford.

Bruno has been a rare shining light for the English giants this season, registering 19 goals and 18 assists from 52 games across competitions. His efforts have reportedly turned heads in the Middle East.

Recent reports have suggested that clubs from Saudi Arabia are eager to prise him away this summer. However, the Portuguese is under contract until 2027 and has no desire to leave at the moment. Manchester United are also ready to reject any offers for their star man, as they look to rebuild under Ruben Amorim next season.

How many trophies has Bruno Fernandes won with Manchester United?

Bruno Fernandes has won two trophies with Manchester United so far, although he could add to that tally by the end of this season. The Portuguese midfielder also reached the Europa League final in 2021, but lost out on the big prize to Villarreal.

Bruno lifted the 2022/23 EFL Cup with the Red Devils, and also won the FA Cup last season. The Portuguese has registered 98 goals and 85 assists from 285 games for the Premier League giants to date.

Speaking recently, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim insisted that Bruno Fernandes was going nowhere.

“Sometimes, the frustration that you see, everybody sees and say maybe that it’s not a good thing in a captain, it’s a sign that he wants this so bad. So, this is the kind of player we want. And he’s not going anywhere, because I already told him!” said Amorim (via TBRFootball).

Bruno Fernandes has registered 84 key passes in the Premier League this season, the joint most along with Chelsea's Cole Palmer, as per WhoScored.

