Manchester United sale: Dubai investors in the race to make stunning $10.6 billion bid for club - Reports

Manchester United were put up for sale on Tuesday (November 22) by the Glazer family.

The news was released in a club statement stating that United are seeking 'strategic alternatives' including 'new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.'

With the Glazers looking to alter or possibly end their 17-year ownership at the club, talk of new investors has been making the rounds.

Arabian Business has reported that investors in Dubai are keen to buy Manchester United.

The Glazer family has reportedly valued the club at $10.6bn, as per the Sun (reported via Arabian Business).

United's club statement read:

“Manchester United plc, one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.

“The process is designed to enhance the club’s future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalise on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

“As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.

“This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders."

Dubai investors have previously been linked with buying Manchester United

The Glazers enjoyed great on-field success in their early years at United. However, since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, the club has struggled to maintain its on-field excellence.

Despite spending over a billion in the last decade on player transfers, the Glazers have been scrutinized for not doing their best for the club. Some ardent fans have also criticized the owners for converting United from a football club to a marketing brand.

Given their tumultuous relationship with the fans, rumors of the club being sold have emerged in the past as well. In September 2022, talks of a potential sale were doing the rounds, with Dubai's sovereign wealth fund seen as a potential investor at the club.

It will make for an interesting buy should Dubai get in on the act since United's local rival Manchester City is under the ownership of the Abu Dhabi investment group.

