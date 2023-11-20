Manchester United scout 22-year-old Napoli star during international break: Reports 

Manchester United have been named among the sides that reportedly sent scouts to watch Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the international break. The Georgian winger has impressed in the last year and is on the radar of multiple top European sides.

Manchester United have a problem in attack this season, especially domestically, and manager Erik ten Hag has seen this problem manifest. The Red Devils have misfiring attackers, with Marcus Rashford the only United forward to have found the net in the league this season. His tally also stands at just one goal, which he scored in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in September.

The Red Devils are not shy to spend heavily to reinforce their squad, having spent £70 million on 20-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund. They have identified another Serie A player, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, as one who would improve their squad.

According to 90min, multiple clubs sent out scouts to watch the exciting forward represent his country. Among the teams were Manchester United, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Kvaratskhelia was on the scoresheet for his country as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Spain in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers. The 22-year-old had previously been on the scoresheet three days earlier, scoring twice in a 2-2 draw against Scotland.

Manchester United have been crying out for a winger with the productivity of the Georgian star. Kvaratskhelia has contributed 17 goals and 22 assists in 58 appearances since moving to Napoli last season from Dinamo Batumi.

Kvaratskhelia struck up an impressive partnership with Victor Osimhen at the Stadio Diego Maradona to help Napoli to a first league title in 33 years. He was named as the league's Most Valuable Player after their title-winning campaign and was nominated for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

United will likely have to pay big money to sign the winger, who is contracted to the Italian champions until 2027. The Georgian star has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Manchester United in need of attacking intervention

The state of the Manchester United attack has been sorry this season, with just one goal combined in the Premier League. Their lack of attacking impetus has contributed to their negative goal difference (-3) after 12 rounds of matches.

The likes of Antony, Anthony Martial, Hojlund, and Facundo Pellistri have not found the net in the league so far. Erik ten Hag's spat with Jadon Sancho means the Englishman is no longer an option for the Red Devils.

The Red Devils will look to the forthcoming transfer windows to try and add goals to their squad. Their lack of goals is fast becoming a troublesome matter, and their attack has to take responsibility.

Manchester United are sixth in the league, seven points behind leaders Manchester City. They will next face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 26.