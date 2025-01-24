Manchester United scout Cristiano Ronaldo teammate and 21-year-old Bundesliga ace as Ruben Amorim seeks attacking reinforcements: Reports

Manchester United have set their sights on Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Francisco Trincao and Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons, according to TBR Football. The Red Devils are looking to add more quality in their final third this year.

The English giants are 13th in the Premier League table after 22 games. New head coach Ruben Amorim has failed to turn things around since taking charge of Manchester United in November last year. They have picked up just seven wins from 16 games across competitions under Amorim. They have scored 15 goals in 11 games in the league and are eager for reinforcements.

One of the players currently on Manchester United's radar is Cristiano Ronaldo's national teammate Francisco Trincao. The 25-year-old is currently plying his trade with Sporting CP and has registered seven goals and 11 assists from 32 games this season. Trincao's contract with the Portuguese club runs until 2026.

The Red Devils also have their eyes on Simons, who is on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Dutchman has scored five goals and set up three more from 15 games across competitions for the Bundesliga club. His contract with the Parisians expires in 2027.

The Premier League club have scouted the duo during Sporting's Champions League game against RB Leipzig. However, Amorim is likely to target only one of them due to financial constraints.

What has Cristiano Ronaldo said about Manchester United's recent struggles?

Cristiano Ronaldo recently said that he would solve Manchester United's problems if he was the owner of the club. Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai in December, the Portuguese suggested that the coach is not the problem for the Red Devils.

"I said this one and a half years ago, and I will continue to say it: The problem is not the coaches. It's like an aquarium. If you have the fish inside and he's sick and you take him out and you fix the problem and you put him again in an aquarium they will be sick again," said Ronaldo (via ESPN).

He continued:

"The problem of Manchester United is the same. The problem is not always the coach. It's much more than that. If I will be the owner of the club, I will make things clear and adjust what I think is bad there."

Ironically, Cristiano Ronaldo left the Red Devils in 2022 to join Al-Nassr after a public fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag.

