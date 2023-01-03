Manchester United could sell 25-year-old in January despite impressive run of form: Reports

Manchester United may reportedly still look to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka despite an upturn in form shown by the right-back.

Wan-Bissaka was handed two rare starts due to Diogo Dalot's injury following the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament break and has impressed.

The English full-back has made four appearances across competitions this season, contributing an assist.

He has put in convincing displays and shown his defensive nous while also helping United in transition.

Despite this, The Athletic reports that several clubs are interested in Wan-Bissaka ahead of a potential swoop this January.

Wan-Bissaka arrived at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace in 2019 for £50 million and was first-choice under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order as time has progressed and has been displaced by Dalot in the Red Devils' starting lineup.

Rumors emerged over the summer that Erik ten Hag was willing to part ways with the English defender.

A return to Palace or a move to West Ham United on loan were touted as potential options for the player.

However, officials at Manchester United reportedly overruled Ten Hag's decision to let Wan-Bissaka leave.

He has featured 130 times since joining United, scoring two goals and providing 11 assists.

The former Palace academy graduate is weighing up his options and is considering a January move to reignite his stagnating career.

Manchester United are unlikely to recall the impressive Amad Diallo from loan at Sunderland

Diallo looks set to stay with Sunderland.

Amad is enjoying a superb season at Sunderland after joining the Black Cats on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The Ivorian 20-year-old has scored six goals and contributed an assist in 19 appearances across competitions.

There was huge hype over Amad's arrival at Old Trafford in 2021 from Atalanta for £37.2 million.

With his composure on the ball and eye for goal, he is starting to show why Manchester United paid such a huge amount for his services.

However, Ten Hag has seemingly ruled out recalling Amad from the Stadium of Light as he doesn't want to stunt the progress he is making.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

"We consider everything but I have a little bit of reservation about that because I don't want to stop the process."

Ten Hag added:

"He has made really good progress there so I'm happy with that. But young players need experiences and when we decide for him to come back, he has to be a player who can compete for the starting XI or minimum to come on for a lot of games and make an impact."

