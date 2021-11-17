Manchester United could sell Diogo Dalot if they manage to sign La Liga defender - Reports

Manchester United could sell right-back Diogo Dalot if they manage to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Manchester United were previously linked with a move for Trippier in the summer but it never materialized. The Red Devils currently have two right-backs in their squad, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Wan-Bissaka is the undisputed first-choice right-back for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Dalot, meanwhile, has struggled for game time this season. The 22-year-old full-back has made just six appearances for Manchester United this season.

According to the aforementioned source, Serie A giants AS Roma are keen to bring Dalot on loan in the upcoming transfer window. However, Manchester United will only let Dalot leave if they manage to sign Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Right-back has been a worrying position for Manchester United this season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been Solskjaer's only viable option. The 23-year-old full-back has played every minute of Premier League action so far this season. United need a backup to Wan-Bissaka sooner rather than later.

Kieran Trippier could be a great short-term fix for Manchester United's right-back problems. The 31-year-old full-back has the experience of playing in the Premier League, having represented Tottenham and Burnley earlier in his career.

Trippier has had a successful stint at Atletico Madrid. The former Spurs right-back lifted the La Liga title with Los Rojiblancos last season. Since his move to the club in 2019, Trippier has made 83 appearances for Atletico Madrid and has provided 11 assists across all competitions.

Manchester United need positive results following the international break

Manchester United are in desperate need of some positive results following a challenging run of games prior to the international break. The Red Devils have only picked up one win from their last six league matches.

Manchester United have suffered defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City in the past few weeks. The barren run has resulted in United slipping down to sixth in the standings, nine points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Manchester United have a tricky run following the international break. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men travel to face Claudio Ranieri's Watford side before facing Chelsea and Arsenal. Manchester United also face a difficult away tie against Villarreal in the Champions League following their game against Watford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently walking on thin ice. Another string of poor results in the coming weeks could see the Norwegian get the sack.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee