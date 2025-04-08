Manchester United seriously considering move for Arsenal target, to hold talks with player's agent in coming days: Reports

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Arsenal target Matheus Cunha this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The report adds that the Red Devils are planning to sit down with his agent soon to discuss a possible deal.

Ruben Amorim's side have struggled in the final third this season and are already looking for reinforcements. Marcus Rashford is likely to leave permanently this summer, while Alejandro Garnacho's future also remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to impress and Manchester United are reportedly eyeing an upgrade. Cunha has popped up on their radar after some fine performances for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season.

The Brazilian forward has registered 15 goals and four assists from 29 games across competitions for the Midlands club this season. His versatility in the final third also makes him a lucrative option for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are seriously considering a move ahead of the summer, although Arsenal are likely to be in the race as well. The Gunners have failed to live up to their promise once again this season and may need more firepower to catch up with the elites of European football.

The north London side haven't been afraid to invest in the right players. Arsenal were linked with Cunha in January but he ended up signing a new deal until 2029. However, the Brazilian reportedly has a £62.5m release clause in his deal.

Will Arsenal pip Manchester United to the services of a Sporting CP striker?

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have accelerated their plans to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Just Arsenal. The Swedish striker was previously expected to end up at Manchester United, thanks to the presence of Ruben Amorim in the dugout.

The Portuguese head coach took charge of the Red Devils last November and is working to assemble a squad that fits his tactics. A new striker remains on his agenda, and it has been suggested that he is eyeing a reunion with his former player.

Gyokeres rose to prominence under Amorim at Sporting CP and Manchester United are hoping to take advantage of that connection this summer. However, it now appears that Mikel Arteta is already working to ruin their plans.

The Gunners are reportedly offering the 26-year-old a long-term contract until 2030 worth £9-10m per year. Chelsea are also in the race, although they have Victor Osimhen on their radar as well.

