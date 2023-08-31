Manchester United 'seriously considering' Premier League star instead of Chelsea's Marc Cucurella – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly shifted their sights to Sergio Reguilon despite being in talks to sign Chelsea's Marc Cucurella this summer.

The Red Devils are currently on the hunt for a makeshift left-back option following Luke Shaw's muscle injury earlier this month. They were reported to be linked with a host of players before identifying Cucurella as their primary transfer target earlier this ongoing week.

However, according to The Athletic, Manchester United are thought to be 'seriously considering' Reguilon as an alternate left-back option. They have decided to scout the Tottenham Hotspur player after Cucurella started in Chelsea's 2-1 EFL Cup win over League Two club AFC Wimbledon at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (August 30).

Erik ten Hag's outfit, who have signed four players so far this summer, are still said to be in pursuit of the Barcelona academy graduate. Their final decision is believed to be based on footballing and financial reasons amid their ongoing links with Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina.

Furthermore, a deal for the Chelsea's £62 million signing is seen to be complicated by the United top brass. Because if the player is sent back to his parent team next January, he will be unable to leave the Blues as he would not be eligible to appear for a third club this term.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, handed Diogo Dalot a start at left-back in their 3-2 Premier League home victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 26). He decided not to bring youngster Alvaro Fernandez on for a single minute this weekend.

Reguilon, on the other hand, is yet to feature in a game this campaign.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino remains tight-lipped about Manchester United target

During a post-match press conference, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked about Manchester United target Marc Cucurella's future. He responded:

"I don't know anything. Maybe you know better than me. All the players who are involved every day in the training ground who are training with us are in our plans.

"And then, like you know, things happen because it is the decision of both parts, the player and the club, if something happens in the next few days we'll communicate to you."

Cucurella, who has a contract until June 2028 at Stamford Bridge, has laid out two assists in 34 appearances across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's team. He is currently said to be below Ben Chilwell and Cobham product Ian Maatsen in his team's pecking order.

A former Getafe man, the one-cap Spain international could opt to join Manchester United in search of first-team minutes. Should he impress under Erik ten Hag, the Chelsea star could also manage to seal a permanent transfer to Old Trafford in the summer of 2024.