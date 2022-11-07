Manchester United set to allow 24-year-old star to join former club on loan: Reports

Manchester United are set to allow right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to rejoin Crystal Palace on loan, as per journalist Alan Nixon (via The United Stand).

Wan-Bissaka, 24, has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

The English full-back has made just one appearance amounting to four minutes of action under the United boss this season.

He has been dealing with a back issue, but his time at Manchester United is likely to end.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man Utd will explore market for new right-back, depending on Wan-Bissaka departure.



Jeremie Frimpong among players scouted — not the only one. Ten Hag: "We need 2 good fullbacks [on the left and right] because we have a lot of games to come”, tells Sky via @utdreport Man Utd will explore market for new right-back, depending on Wan-Bissaka departure.Jeremie Frimpong among players scouted — not the only one. Ten Hag: "We need 2 good fullbacks [on the left and right] because we have a lot of games to come”, tells Sky via @utdreport 🚨🔴 #MUFCMan Utd will explore market for new right-back, depending on Wan-Bissaka departure.Jeremie Frimpong among players scouted — not the only one. https://t.co/xhBqryp35Z

Wan-Bissaka joined the Red Devils from Palace back in 2019 for £50 million, and he has made 127 appearances across competitions and managed 14 assists.

The right-back earned plaudits while at Selhurst Park as he rose up the youth ranks before making his senior debut for Palace in 2016 aged 20.

He made 46 appearances for the Eagles and won the club's 'Player of the Year' award for the 2018-19 campaign.

Wan-Bissaka made a fine start to life at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but found himself displaced by Diogo Dalot midway through last season.

A loan move for the Englishman will allow the player to reestablish himself in the league with more game time.

The right-back was compared to Chelsea's Reece James and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold just two seasons ago.

Palace were linked with a loan move for Wan-Bissaka in the summer alongside West Ham United, but he remained at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United hierarchy reportedly overruled Ten Hag's willingness to offload the player.

Manchester United look to bounce back from Aston Villa defeat and Wan-Bissaka may get a chance

Dalot has picked up a suspension

Diogo Dalot will miss Manchester United's clash with Fulham after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the side's 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, 6 November.

The Portuguese right-back has been inspired, making 19 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal, and providing two assists.

He has also helped United keep seven clean sheets so far this season.

However, with Dalot out of the clash with the Cottagers at Craven Cottage, it brings Wan-Bissaka into the equation.

The Red Devils will be eager to bounce back against Fulham on Sunday, 13 November, following their disappointing loss to Villa.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "The aim is to be a team that is hard to score a goal against."



Diogo Dalot on the defensive improvements that Manchester United have made 🗣 "The aim is to be a team that is hard to score a goal against."Diogo Dalot on the defensive improvements that Manchester United have made https://t.co/RKIY4GYY7b

They sit fifth in the league with seven wins, two draws, and four defeats from 13 fixtures.

Before they clash with Fulham, they will host Villa at Old Trafford in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday, 10 November.

Ten Hag's side will seek revenge for their defeat at Villa Park, which ended their nine-match unbeaten streak.

Poll : 0 votes