Manchester United set aside €60 million to sign 25-year-old Italy defender: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have massively struggled this season, with injuries playing a key role in their disappointing performances. Defenders Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire have also suffered from injuries during different times this season. Hence, United are looking to strengthen their defense next season.

As per Caught Offside, Manchester United have set aside around €60 million to make an attempt to sign Bastoni. The Italian defender has been in sensational form for Inter Milan this season as they secured the Serie A title with five games remaining.

Playing on the left side of a back three, Bastoni has made 34 appearances across competitions this season. He is renowned for his ability on the ball as well and has recorded one goal and four assists.

His contract with Inter Milan expires in 2028 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is around €70 million. Hence, it's hard to see the Nerazzurri accepting a lower fee, if he does leave in the first place.

Moreover, Inter will return to the UEFA Champions League next season. Manchester United, meanwhile, might find it tough to even make it to the Europa League. They are seventh in the Premier League, behind Newcastle United on goal difference. This could be a big factor in Bastoni's decision.

The Italian was also linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2022 when his former coach Antonio Conte managed the club. However, he refused to leave Italy and Inter Milan back then.

Manchester United dealt fresh injury concerns ahead of Sheffield United clash

The Red Devils narrowly edged past Coventry City on penalties in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, April 21. They threw away a 3-0 lead within 20 minutes but held their nerves during the penalty shootout.

Manchester United also saw Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford leave the field due to injuries in the game. Erik ten Hag provided an update on the duo ahead of their Premier League clash against Sheffield United at home on April 24. He said in a press conference:

"So we had a problem with [Alejandro] Garnacho, that's why we took him off during the game but I think he will be fine. Scott McTominay, we have to assess today. That is really doubtful. Marcus Rashford is also doubtful."

Manchester United are without a win in their last five games. They drew against Brentford, lost against Chelsea, and then drew against Liverpool, Bournemouth, and Coventry.