Manchester United set asking price for Andre Onana as they look to sell goalkeeper - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly set a £30 million price tag on Andre Onana. The Red Devils are ready to sell the goalkeeper this summer, but have yet to receive offers.

Ad

As per a report in the Daily Mail, AS Monaco are interested in signing Onana and have been waiting to make an offer. The Ligue 1 side have now learned the asking price as Ruben Amorim wants to upgrade his team.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper was highlighted as one of the key reasons for the club's failure last season. He kept just 11 clean sheets in 50 games across competitions, making numerous errors. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ad

Trending

The report comes days after Tim Howard told CasinoBeats that Manchester United should not prioritize replacing Onana. He believes that the manager should look to improve his outfield and then focus on the goalkeeper at the end. He said:

“With Ruben Amorim — as he builds this team — there’s a lot of places that need improvement, the goalkeeper position, that isn’t one that is an immediate need for change. Onana has the prospect to continue to stake his claim as the main goalkeeper. I think he’ll have a chance to do that in the coming year. There’s lots of changes that will need to happen in Manchester United in terms of improvement positionally. But goalkeeper isn’t (the main one). I would put it on the list, but I wouldn’t put it at the top of the list.”

Ad

Andre Onana was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but the rumors have since slowed down. Neom FC were said to be keen on signing the former Ajax and Inter Milan star, but have since signed former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) shotstopper Marcin Bulka.

Manchester United told to sign Andre Onana replacement this summer

Lee Sharpe was talking to Aceodds earlier this summer when he claimed that Manchester United should sign Emiliano Martinez. He believes that the Aston Villa star can be their new Peter Schmeichel and help them gain 10-12 points in a season on his own.

Ad

He said:

“United have been linked with Emi Martinez and I don’t think there’s a club in the world that wouldn’t take Martinez. I think his attitude and charisma is great and he spreads that to his back four. He’s like Schmeichel. He makes saves he shouldn’t pull off and he’ll earn a team 10-12 points a season. I think the goalkeeping area is a questionable one. Is it a priority? No. But if the opportunity comes along to upgrade and get a few quid for Onana then I think it’s something they’ll look at.”

Manchester United have also been linked with Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor after his impressive show at the FIFA Club World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More