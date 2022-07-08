Manchester United set asking price for Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Manchester United are prepared to sell Cristiano Ronaldo for a mere £13 million fee this summer, a report from Brazilian news outlet UOL (via the Metro) has claimed.

Manchester United superstar Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave the club this summer. The Portuguese maverick returned to Old Trafford last summer, 12 years after leaving for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, as expected, led the squad by example, scoring 24 goals in 38 matches and emerging as the Red Devils’ top goalscorer. Despite his best efforts, United missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League and were prematurely knocked out of all three cup competitions.

As per the report, the former Juventus star has told United that he wishes to join a club capable of challenging for the Champions League. He is also disappointed with Eric ten Hag’s side’s performance in the transfer market and feels that both Manchester City and Liverpool have pulled further ahead.

With him still having just under a year on his contract, United were reportedly eager to keep him for another season. But now, the board, alongside Ten Hag, are okay with him leaving.

A fee of around £13 million could be sufficient for Ronaldo’s suitors to prize him away from Old Trafford. United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea have reportedly been given the chance to sign the Portuguese ace.

It is believed that Ronaldo is open to moving to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly is also keen to sign him. But it all hinges on coach Thomas Tuchel, who must assess whether or not Ronaldo fits into his plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo expected to miss Manchester United pre-season tour

With his future at Old Trafford up in the air, Ronaldo is expected to miss Manchester United’s upcoming pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to train under Ten Hag, staying back in Portugal citing family issues. United kick-off their pre-season tour with a clash with Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday, July 12.

Unless things drastically improve in the coming days, Ronaldo may have already played his last game for Manchester United. An underwhelming display in the 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Premier League matchday 36 would mark his last-ever outing for the 20-time English champions.

Also Read: “Disappointing in one way, but could possibly work out for the better” – Former Manchester United forward offers opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far