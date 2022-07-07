“Disappointing in one way, but could possibly work out for the better” – Former Manchester United forward offers opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford

Former Manchester United ace Lee Sharpe has claimed that although the club will miss Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal contributions, they could be set for a brighter future. Ronaldo’s current contract with United expires in June 2023.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer. The 37-year-old superstar, who re-joined the club from Juventus last summer, is yet to appear for the Red Devils’ pre-season training season. The Portuguese superstar has cited “personal/family issue” as the reason for his absence.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Jorge Mendes, exploring options to find an official proposal as soon as possible. Man Utd, still on same position. Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t show up also today for Man United training, told the club he’s still “dealing with personal/family issue”Jorge Mendes, exploring options to find an official proposal as soon as possible. Man Utd, still on same position. Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t show up also today for Man United training, told the club he’s still “dealing with personal/family issue” 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFCJorge Mendes, exploring options to find an official proposal as soon as possible. Man Utd, still on same position. https://t.co/OuCfiFtIWy

Although in the final stretch of his career, Ronaldo remains a ruthless goalscorer. He scored 24 times in 38 games for Manchester United last season, emerging as their leading goal-getter.

On the topic of Ronaldo’s future at the club, Sharpe admitted that the Red Devils would miss his goals, but claimed his departure could be a blessing in disguise.

Speaking candidly with Bettors, the former England international said:

“As far as the team goes, they will struggle because of the number of goals he brings to the team, but because of the age of him, I think they will be able to bring in someone a bit younger that possibly could play on that front foot and get the ball back and play the high pressing game, which Ronaldo is a little bit old to play.

“Disappointing in one way, but could possibly work out for the better in the end for the team.”

Over the course of two spells at Old Trafford, Ronaldo has featured in 330 games across competitions, scoring 142 times and recording 71 assists. He has won three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy, amongst other honors, with the club.

Joining a rival English club could tarnish Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy at Manchester United

As per 90min's Graeme Bailey, Manchester United have accepted that they will not have their last season’s leading goalscorer at their disposal.

Knowing how ambitious the superstar is, it does not come as a surprise. The minute the Red Devils missed out on a top-four finish, they probably lost all hope of keeping hold of the former Real Madrid man.

Graeme Bailey @GraemeBailey



They believe a bid from Chelsea is imminent.



✍️



90min.com/posts/man-utd-… Manchester United are now accepting that Cristiano Ronaldo will move on this summer.They believe a bid from Chelsea is imminent.✍️ @90min_Football Manchester United are now accepting that Cristiano Ronaldo will move on this summer.They believe a bid from Chelsea is imminent.✍️ @90min_Football 90min.com/posts/man-utd-…

Ronaldo’s love affair with the Champions League is well documented, and we do not believe United fans would mind too much if he joins a foreign club who will be in the European competition.

Switching to a direct rival, however, could make him a not-so-well-liked figure. Chelsea, who are reportedly interested in him, could offer him a real shot at silverware next season, but we are not sure it is worth risking his legacy over.

Also Read: Chelsea keen to extend 22-year-old's contract amid interest from Real Madrid: Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far