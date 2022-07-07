Chelsea keen to extend 22-year-old's contract amid interest from Real Madrid: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly (via iNews) looking to extend Reece James’ contract to fend off interest from European champions Real Madrid.

James, who primarily plays at right-back, is one of the best players in the world in his position. The England international is an excellent defender, can dribble, loves to swing in crosses and does not hesitate to put his boot through when needed.

The Chelsea academy graduate already has a £80,000 per-week contract with the Blues until June 2025, but new club owner Todd Boehly wants to keep him for longer still. The American is believed to be a huge admirer of the 22-year-old full-back.

As per iNews, Chelsea are set to commence negotiations with the 22-year-old within the next few weeks. His new contract, which could significantly improve his wages, would supposedly keep him at the club well into his late 20s.

The player himself is also keen to discuss fresh terms with the club. Chelsea’s domestic rivals and English champions Manchester City and Champions League holders Real Madrid are both monitoring the situation.

James, who has been with the Blues' senior team since the 2019-20 season, enjoyed his best-ever campaign last term. He took part 39 games across competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s side, bagging six goals and 10 assists.

Signing Chelsea’s Reece James would be an excellent move for Real Madrid

Real Madrid enjoyed a blistering 2021-22 campaign, winning the La Liga-Champions League double in astonishing fashion. Right-back Daniel Carvajal was one of their standout performers, producing one important performance after another, especially in the Champions League.

On his day, the 30-year-old can give the best in the business a run for their money, but he has a hard time keeping himself fit for an entire season. In his absence, Lucas Vazquez tends to serve as a make-shift right-back, which is hardly ideal for a team fighting on all fronts.

Signing James would ensure uninterrupted peace of mind for Real Madrid. While his offensive prowess would most certainly entertain the Santiago Bernabeu faithful, his defensive qualities would aid in keeping things tight at the back.

Luring the fan-favorite away from Stamford Bridge could be a super expensive affair, but Los Blancos might be wise to bear the temporary difficulties to ensure a long-term gain.

Also Read: Ranking the 7 best home shirts of the 2022-23 Premier League season

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far